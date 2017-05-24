Proposed Scott’s Addition rezoning up for discussion, feedback

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You’re invited to weigh in on proposed zoning changes in Scott’s Addition.

The first of two community meetings took place Wednesday night as the city initiates potential rezoning in the area.

“Its going to bring more people to the area, which although we’re very popular now, we desperately need those zoning changes to make more positive changes here in the community,” Lunch.Supper! owner Rick Lyons told 8News Reporter Amy Simpson.

Lyons’ business is right in the middle of where the change could happen — but he welcomes the rezoning.

“Its basically City growth in an area thats been stagnant for so long and we’re growing and growing and just like a small business, you gotta grow with it and keep it going or it becomes stale again,” said Lyons.

For years, Scott’s Addition has evolved into a hot spot for breweries, setting up shop in old industrial, brick buildings.

But the proposed zoning changes being discussed are part of the Pulse Corridor Plan and would change the way the neighborhood looks and feels.

“They’re talking about taller buildings, they’re talking about reducing some of the parking requirements,” Lyons said.

Lyons says when he opened his business it was a desolate part of town. Now, he sees people walking their dogs and pushing strollers — a potential sign that more change is coming.

“its really becoming a family atmosphere here versus the really industrial atmosphere that was here when I first started five years ago when you didn’t see anybody walking by now you’re seeing the hustle and bustle of an actual community,” said Lyons.

The second public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on June 7 at 2300 West Broad Street — that’s when the city hopes to go over feedback they receive from the first meeting.

