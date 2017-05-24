Police investigating social media threat involving Peabody Middle School

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are investigating a social media threat involving a Petersburg middle school.

Police say they are at Peabody Middle School today to follow up on the threat that was being discussed on Facebook Tuesday night.

“We are investigating and evaluating what resources are needed,” police said.

No other details of the investigation were released.

8News reached out to Petersburg Schools for comment and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.