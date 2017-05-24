Louisa County deputies arrest man wanted for strangulation, other charges

UPDATE: Deputies were able to arrest Keith Markel Johnson without incident, according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“Thanks to observant citizens, several tips were received about his location,” the Facebook post read.

Johnson was brought before the magistrate for the over 30 charges, where he was held without bond and transported to Central Virginia Regional Jail.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

LOUISA Co., Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is searching for a man who was recently added to the LSCO most wanted page.

Keith Markel Johnson, 28, is wanted for “felony capias for failing to appear on underlying charge of strangulation; felony capias for violation of court order; and misdemeanor violation of protective order X28.”

The Gordonsville man is described by police as being 5″10′ tall.

Anyone with information about the location of Johnson is asked to please contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or anonymously at Crimesolvers at 800-346-1466.

