Locals disappointed over Petersburg business closure

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — Petersburg’s downtown revitalization hit a speed bump this week. The city is losing what many considered a promising business.

The Farmer’s Market Restaurant and Bar closed Monday, May 22, 2017.

It is located on Old Street in Petersburg just opened in January of this year.

Locals told 8News the restaurant served scrumptious food that triggered new economic energy in Old Towne, but after just four short months the restaurant closed.

The owner, Sandy Graham, said the restaurant closed because the tenants were three months behind on rent.

He is looking for new tenants to reopen the building in about 60 days.

“I was very disappointed because the owner is a very good friend of ours as is the chef and his wife,” Ben Greenbaum said. “They are all longtime friends.”

Petersburg Chamber of Commerce President Danielle Fitz-Hugh sees an opportunity for growth.

“I am really optimistic now that the community, the region, and the state has seen what the potential is for that building,” she said. “It has already been renovated up-to-date, and it’s restaurant turnkey ready.”

