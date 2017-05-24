Local man collecting baseball equipment for Petersburg youth in honor of late brother

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thursday night at the Flying Squirrel’s game, bins will be set all around the park for fans to donate new and gently used baseball equipment.

It’s a drive organized by Mark Talbott. For him, the drive to collect baseball equipment for those less fortunate is personal.

“My brother passed away in March from an illness he contracted during his time in Vietnam,” Talbott explained.

His brother was Richard Talbott, who was better known as ‘Bubba.’

“He had been very active in sports,” M. Talbott said. “He was very big in giving back to the kids. I came up with the idea of taking gently used equipment or new equipment that we can have donated and give it to children that do not have.”

That’s where the idea for “Bubba’s Replay” came from, in hopes that baseball equipment can be “replayed.”

“It will go to Petersburg Parks and Recreation, and if there is excess equipment we will reach out neighboring localities,” M. Talbott said.

Talbott hopes his brothers’ legacy can live on by helping a struggling city and encourage kids to hit the field and stay out of trouble.

“Our families loss, we want to turn that into a gain,” M. Talbott added.

If you would like to donate but can’t make it to the game, you can email Talbott at munsters1313@aol.com to arrange a way to donate the equipment.

