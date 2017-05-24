Kirk Cousins at Redskins’ OTAs: “I feel good about where I’m at.”

ASHBURN, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Redskins are in the midst of their organized team activities at the practice facilities in northern Virginia and key among those players attending the voluntary workouts is franchise tendered and starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.

At the start of this year’s free agency period, Cousins signed a contract for his second straight exclusive franchise tag from the Redskins organization; giving him and the team more time to negotiate a long-term deal or consider trade options before the July 15th deadline.

After day two of OTAs in Ashburn, Cousins fielded questions from the media regarding his current status with the Washington Redskins on a long-term deal getting done.

“It’s been very positive,” says Cousins, “I’ve had very positive conversations with everyone involved with the process this off-season and feel like everybody is on the same page.”

Kirk Cousins holds the franchise record for single season passing yards (4,917), breaking the previous mark that he held in 2016. He finished this past season completing 67% of his passes with 25 touchdowns, 12 interceptions.

If Cousins and the Redskins can’t agree on a long-term deal, the franchise will have to pay the five-year veteran upwards of $24 million guaranteed.

“I feel good about where I’m at, where this team is at, where my teammates are at,” says Cousins, “It’s just a matter of trying to move forward and we’ll see what happens come July 15th.”