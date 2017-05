BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams has announced his team will play the Kentucky Wildcats next season on the road at Rupp Arena on December 16, 2017.

It will be the first match-up between the two since 1996, when Kentucky beat Virginia Cech 84-60 in the 2nd round of that year’s NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats would go on to win the national title.