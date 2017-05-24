Henrico Police seek Willow Lawn pharmacy robbery suspect

HENRICO Co., Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a pharmacy in Willow Lawn Tuesday evening.

Henrico Police responded the pharmacy located in the 1600 block of Willow Lawn Drive just before 6 p.m. for a commercial robbery.

Authorities say a white male approached the pharmacy, acted if he had a weapon, and demanded prescription medication. The victim complied and the suspect left the store.

The man was last seen driving a champagne colored four-door sedan toward W. Broad Street.

The suspect is described by police as a white male, 5’10” – 6’ tall, approximately 200 pounds., with long brown hair, and facial hair. He was wearing a black and grey striped stocking cap, dark hooded jacket, a red shirt, and plaid pants.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

