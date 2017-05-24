Henrico Police rule Cool Lane shooting as accidental

HENRICO Co., Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have ruled the shooting that happened on Cool Lane late Tuesday night as accidental.

Henrico Police responded to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Authorities located a victim in the area suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

Police determined the shooting was accidental and his gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

There’s no threat to the Cool Lane area and no suspects are being sought, Henrico Police tell 8News.

