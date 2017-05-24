Families of women gunned down on I-95 plead for answers, double reward

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ten days after two women were murdered in a shooting on I-95, two families returned to the parking lot where their daughters were last seen alive.

“Goosebumps go through me just knowing this is where everything happened right here in this parking lot,” Don Gardner told 8News Reporter Tracey Smith.

On Sunday, May 14, a car with seven people inside was gunned down on Interstate 95 in Richmond. Tanna Gardner and Sharayne Holland both died from gun shot wounds.

Gardner’s father told 8News it was in the parking lot across from the Main Street train station where a group of girls got into an argument with his daughter and her friends.

“A senseless argument that started right here that amounted to nothing but a cost of life,” said D. Gardner said. “It’s taken the life of young people and its tragic.”

Gardner was 23 years old and a recent college graduate. Holland was a mother of two.

“She just wanted to get back home,” said Deborah Holland, Sharayne’s mother. “But that killer he was determined to stop her from that mission of getting back home with her children.”

Now, the Holland and Gardner families are pleading with the public for answers.

“I will not give up until my daughter’s killer is found and brought to justice,” Holland said.

The families have been passing out fliers to the community, even doubling the reward they are offering for information.

“I’m offering a $20,000 reward right now for anybody with information leading to the arrest and conviction of this predator that’s still out here on the street,” Gardner said.

“Just help us get this person off the streets,” Holland added.

Both said they are never giving up until they can face the killer in person.

“To ask you, why, why was it worth it?” Gardner said.

There was a third victim, Holland’s fiancé. He is still in the hospital.

Again, they are asking anyone with information to contact Virginia State Police.

