Death of inmate found hanging in cell under investigation

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The death of an inmate is under investigation after officials say he was found hanging in his cell at the Roanoke City Jail.

Media outlets report that the inmate was found Tuesday evening. The Roanoke Sheriff’s Office says a deputy found 51-year-old Roy Foley of Boones Mill hanging by his bed sheet. Foley was unresponsive and after deputies, medical staff and EMS administered CPR and lifesaving procedures, officials say he was pronounced dead.

Foley was booked into the jail on Monday. He was being held without bond on multiple charges including grand larceny and forging a public record.

The sheriff’s office and Roanoke police are investigating the death.

