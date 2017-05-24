8Sports Web Extra: Conference 11 Semifinals at Deep Run High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lee-Davis and Mills Godwin both participated in Conference 11 semifinals for baseball and softball.

The baseball teams had to suspend play in the middle of the fourth tied at three due to rain, that game will resume Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

The softball teams finished before the weather hit, Lee-Davis topped Mills Godwin 8-0 to clinch a spot in the 5A South regional tournament and the conference final against Deep Run, Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Both games will be at Deep Run High School.