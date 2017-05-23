Virginia Men’s Tennis wins third consecutive National Championship

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Virginia captured its third straight NCAA men’s tennis championship, defeating Atlantic Coast Conference rival North Carolina 4-2 in a final that was forced inside because of rainy weather Tuesday.

The second-seeded Cavaliers won the doubles point when Thai-Son Kwiatkowski and Alexander Ritschard defeated Jack Murray and Simon Soendergaard 7-6 in the decisive match. Virginia followed up with victories in three of five completed singles matches to retain the title, clinching the victory at No. 5 when J.C. Aragone held off Jack Murray 7-6, 6-2.

Also winning singles points for the Cavaliers were Alexander Ritschard at No. 1 and Collin Altamirano at No. 4. The ninth-seeded Tar Heels took the No. 2 singles with William Blumberg and No. 3 with Robert Kelly.

The women’s final is being held Tuesday night, with No. 1 Florida meeting No. 6 Stanford.