Suspects sought in officer-involved hit-and-run

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WRIC) — A police officer was unharmed after being struck by a car while investigating a reported larceny from a vehicle in a Chesterfield County neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Now, police are looking for three suspects who were inside the vehicle.

At around 2:15 a.m., police received a call about someone trying to break into a car in the 2700 block of Amherst Ridge Loop, near Jefferson Davis Highway. When a Chesterfield officer arrived on the scene, he searched the area on foot and noticed three men leaving the area in a white, four-door sedan.

The officer approached the vehicle and requested the occupants’ IDs, but the vehicle attempted to slowly pass the officer. The officer asked once more for identification and for the driver to stop the car, at which point the vehicle sped off while striking the officer in the leg.

The officer was not injured.

Police say their investigation indicates that roughly 20 vehicles in the neighborhood were entered and that various items, including a laptop, checks and cash, were stolen.

The suspects are described as black males who were all wearing black clothing. The driver appeared to be in his 40s and the two passengers in the late teens or early 20s, according to police. Police say the suspects in this incident also match the description of three suspects who attempted to break into a convenience store in the 16000 block of Harrowgate Road shortly before at roughly 1:50 a.m.

Police say credit cards that were stolen during the auto larcenies were later used at a convenience store in Petersburg. Surveillance cameras at the store captured images of the suspect vehicle and an adult male suspect who matches a description of the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 748-0660.

