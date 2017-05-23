State of Schools event in Petersburg to focus on school improvement

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg High School will host a State of the Schools event on May 24 at 6 p.m. The event will address ways to improve Petersburg City Public Schools and unveil a newly-adopted strategic plan.

The plan will address the challenges that Petersburg schools face. It is based off findings from an examination of the school district, which has ranked near the bottom of the commonwealth in most testing categories for a few years.

In late March, Petersburg High School held a community gathering for people to share their input. Several of the suggestions revolved around increasing technology access for students and a more digitized curriculum.

According to a press release, Superintendent Marcus Newsome will “share why he believes in Petersburg students, teachers and schools.”

At the event, which will feature student performances, Newsome will also announce a community engagement initiative that is designed to help students achieve academically.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.