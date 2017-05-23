RPD: 2 charged in Chamberlayne Avenue paintball attack

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have arrested two men in connection with a paintball attack on Chamberlayne Avenue in the city’s northside last week.

Troy Murchison, 20, of the 2200 block of Watts Lane, and Lakeith Moore, 20, of the 2500 block of Byron Street, have each been charged with assault and released on a summons.

At approximately 5:14 p.m. on Friday, May 19, officers were asked to be on the lookout for a white Dodge Charger that was involved in a paintball attack on a moped driver in the 2700 block of Chamberlayne Avenue near Virginia Union University. The driver was struck several times, according to police.

Within moments, officers located and stopped the suspect vehicle blocks away from where the incident occurred. Murchison and Moore were both inside the vehicle and officers recovered a paintball gun loaded with the same color paintballs that were used in the attack.

