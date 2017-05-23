Richmond Volleyball Club prepares to host 300 teams in tournaments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting Saturday, the Greater Richmond Convention Center and the Richmond Volleyball Club facility on Byrdhill Rd will be the sites for the 22nd annual Boys East Coast Championships and 11th annual girls South Atlantic Championships.

The Richmond Volleyball Club is hosting the weekend long tournament and expects approximately 300 teams to participate, made up of almost 3,600 athletes and nearly 10,000 spectators; which translates to a major economic impact on our area.

The events start off a busy summer for travel team competition in the River City, with various national lacrosse and baseball tournaments taking place over the next three months.

The winner of the Boys East Coast Championships will earn a spot in July’s national championships.

The weekends tournaments run through Monday, May 29th.