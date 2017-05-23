NASCAR Releases 2018 schedule, changes planned for Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time in Richmond International Raceway history, the action track will host Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series playoff races in 2018, NASCAR announced today. The races on April 20-21, 2018 will also see a return to Saturday night racing after two years of Sunday afternoon racing.

The playoff races will take place in the fall on September 21-22, 2018 for both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series championships. The Cup Series race will be the second race of the ten-race postseason. The XFINITY Series race will be the first of that postseason.

“I look at this playoff opportunity kind of like golf,” says Richmond International Raceway track president Dennis Bickmeier, “Saturday is moving day, that’s what this is going to be. We’re in the first three races that cut off from 16 to 12.”

The official start times for the 2018 NASCAR races will be announced at a later date. The return to night racing in the spring comes after two years in a row of day racing on Sunday for the premiere cup series.

“I think we sit in really a unique place,” says Bickmeier, “especially when being part of the full 16 drivers who are trying to survive this first cut down to 12.”

Currently in the 2017 season, Richmond International Raceway concludes the calendar year on September 8-9 to crown the regular season champion for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the Federated Auto Parts 400 that Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m.

