Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad members honored for their service

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad are celebrating honors from their department.

Last night was the first annual President’s Volunteer Service Awards ceremony at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens.

A total of 49 men and women were recognized for their service. Twenty of them received the President’s Lifetime Volunteer Service Award for exceeding 4,000 hours of service during their time with the squad.

Family members of Jim Dawson and Paula Lindsay accepted posthumous lifetime service awards on their behalf.

“It is an honor to recognize our volunteers with the prestigious President’s Volunteer Services Awards for their dedication in providing emergency medical services within the county of Henrico,” says J. Ryan Scarbrough, the Board of Directors Chairman and Operations Assistant for Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Scarbrough explains volunteers responded to more than 1,600 emergency calls in 2016.

“It is an honor to recognize our volunteer members with bronze, silver, and gold awards based upon their age group and hours volunteered in 2016,” he adds.

Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad is a non-profit Emergency Medical Services agency serving the citizens of Henrico county. According to the squad’s facebook page, it was started in May of 1958 with only six charter members who saw the growing need for emergency medical services in Lakeside and its surrounding areas.

