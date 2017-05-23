Jennings brothers cheering, jeering brother on Dancing with the Stars

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The two-part finale of Dancing with the Stars airs Monday and Tuesday on 8NEWS, and one of the contestants has a local connection.

Rashad Jennings is from Forest, Va., near Lynchburg. His older brother Bryan is the head football coach at Huguenot High School. Bryan has been cheering on his baby brother since day one, but he says he’s been giving Rashad a fair amount of grief as well.

“Once I stopped laughing at the gold suit and the shoes, I was impressed,” the elder Jennings said. Bryan is one of two of Rashad’s older brothers, and he’s one half of the reason Rashad slimmed down enough to be an NFL running back and currently a regular Fred Astaire.

“Rashad was a 265-pound, 270-pound running back,” Bryan Jennings said. “We reminded ‘Shad, if you want to be a running back, you’re going to have to put the cookies down.”

Rashad Jennings is one of three final couples on Dancing with the Stars. Recently retired Major League Baseball player and World Series Champion David Ross and his partner Lindsay Arnold as well as singer Normani Kordei and her partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy are all that stands between Jennings as his partner Emma Slater and the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Rashad Jennings is currently an NFL free agent. Bryan Jennings believe whether Rashad takes home the trophy or watches someone else do it, he’s still showing NFL teams what he’s got.

“He’s in the best shape of his life,” Bryan Jennings said. “Whoever gets him is going to get a player.”

That team will get a pretty good dancer, too.