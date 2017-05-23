Expanding potholes have Richmond residents concerned

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is no stranger to potholes, but a growing hole on Monument Avenue has drivers swerving into the other lane to avoid damage to their car.

Those who drive the road every day are worried that this hole is going to cause a crash.

“If they are following too close and you’ve got to really slow down, then you got to risk getting rear ended,” said Tim Beane who lives in the Fan.

Tim and Anne Beane live in the fan and drive this section of Monument Avenue every day.

They question whether the city is really working towards trying to address the numerous potholes across Richmond.

“It’s not that difficult to refill them,” Beane said. “It’s just having it be a priority for the city.”

The Department of Public Works told 8News they have filled 8,589 potholes this year and have about 300 pending repair requests.

Over in the Museum District on Sheppard Street, neighbor Zach Frick said he’s been dodging the same two potholes for a while now.

“I purposely miss them but it’s actually a little tougher to miss them because people are dropping kids off at the school,” Zack Frick said. “So there are cars on both sides, so you don’t have a lot of room to miss them.”

He said he’s hoping they get fixed soon before they cause major damage.

“For smaller cars, it could definitely be bad on the suspension and lead to some unexpected repair bills,” Frick said.

Back on Monument Avenue, the Beane’s said something needs to be done.

“It doesn’t reflect well on the city when it’s one of the most famous streets in the city and it’s got a pothole like this one,” Beane said.

The Department of Public Works said they are not having an issue with funding the repairs and that pothole repair is a year-round process.

Monday evening, someone placed an orange traffic barrel on top of the pothole.

