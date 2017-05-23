Childhood memories come back to life at Virginia Historical Society’s toy exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking for some indoor fun, the Virginia Historical Society (VHS) is extending its toy exhibit to stay open for a little while longer.

Your childhood memories can come back to life inside the toys of the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s exhibit.

“It’s a bigger picture about history and perhaps even a bigger picture about the Virginia Historical Society that history is fun,” said Jamie Bosket, President and CEO of VHS. “This is a way to see that it’s not just somethings in distant past, it’s not just wars, this is a way that everyday things shape our lives.”

The VHS is the last scheduled venue on the exhibition tour which was organized by the Minnesota History Center.

The exhibition, filling 5,000 square feet, is divided into three period living rooms based on play-sets from the decades.

“It’s watching multi-generations talk to each other to share their experiences of their childhood,” Bosket said. “Everyone has one of these particular toys that they feel fondly about that something happened good or bad and they want to share it and that’s what’s great about this.”

Many of the toys are still familiar to even the today’s children and some represent franchises still for sale by major retailers. Some of these include toys such as Barbie, Silly Putty, Legos, Mr. Potato Head, and Star Wars.

“Think of the other toys that we still know about that’s part of our culture like Jarts. We don’t allow them to be sold today, but they were a big deal and they are still talked about today,” Bosket said. “Star Wars comes to us in the 70’s. Just incredible breath of toys and memories here.”

Admission is free for VHS members, $10 for nonmembers, and $8 for groups of 10 or more. To purchase tickets and more information, visit HERE.

