Chesterfield Police seek attempted armed robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are seeking information regarding an attempted armed robbery that occurred at the Marketplace convenience store on Walmsley Boulevard on Monday, May 22.

At roughly 1:35 p.m., police say the suspect entered the business, approached the clerk and asked for an item from the behind the counter. The suspect then displayed a handgun and demanded the item for free. The clerk activated an alarm and the suspect fled on foot without taking anything.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot Middle Eastern man with a heavy build who was wearing a white t-shirt with red lips on it, black shorts and slippers at the time of the incident.

The suspect arrived at the convenience store in an older model, dark blue Ford Crown Victoria with a broken passenger-wide window that was covered by a black plastic bag. Police say the vehicle was being driven by another person.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

