Chesterfield officer struck by car; search underway for suspects

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield police officer was struck by a car early Tuesday morning when three suspects tried to get away.

Police are now on the hunt for three men wearing all black, who they believe drove off into the Colonial Heights area.

Authorities say that around 2:15 a.m., police received a call about someone trying to break into a car on Jeff Davis Highway near the Greenleigh Mobile Home Park.

When the Chesterfield officer arrived on the scene, he searched the area on foot and noticed three men leaving the area.

The officer walked up to the suspects’ car and attempted to get their ID’s, but the driver sped off and hit the officer in the leg.

Authorities say the officer is expected to OK and are asking anyone with information to give police a call.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

