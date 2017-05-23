AAA: More than 1 million Virginians to travel on Memorial Day weekend

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — AAA predicts that more than one million people in Virginia will travel for the Memorial Day weekend, which would be the highest travel volume for the holiday since 2005.

That is a 2.6 percent increase from last year.

Nearly 90 percent of those travelers are expected to drive.

Representatives from AAA say this increase is likely linked to relatively low gas prices and overall growth in the travel industry.

AAA projects more than 39 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles away from home this weekend.

Virginia State Police remind drivers to slow down, eliminate distractions and buckle up on the roads.

