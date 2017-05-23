23-year-old malicious wounding suspect sought in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Fredericksburg are asking for the public’s help locating a malicious wounding suspect.

According to police, 23-year-old Sean Irwin is wanted in connection with an incident that happened Monday night at Sedona Taphouse located at 591 William Street. William is described as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound white male with blonde hair, glasses. Police say he may or may not be wearing a nose ring.

The Fredericksburg Police Department asks that anyone with information about Irwin’s whereabouts contact police immediately at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.