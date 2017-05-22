Virginia Wesleyan Softball makes history thanks to Richmond-area women

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Wesleyan Softball program made history Saturday with a 1-0 win over Kean University. The Marlins advanced to the College World Series for the first time ever, and two former high school stars from Midlothian were a big reason why. Sophomore catcher Jessica Lindsay (Manchester High School) had the go-ahead RBI double in the 7th inning, bringing home the game’s only run. Freshman Hannah Hull (Clover Hill High School) pitched a shut out.

The College World Series is an eight-team double elimination tournament that begins Thursday in Oklahoma City. The Marlins will play UT-Tyler at 2:30 PM ET.