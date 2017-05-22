Virginia South Central Kool Smiles offers free dental care to children

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia South Central Kool Smiles gave away “free smiles” Sunday, making sure that every child has the chance to have healthy teeth.

8News spoke with Medrina Gilliam, the area dental director.

“Sharing smiles day was established to be able to give access to care for patients who don’t have insurance coverage and are not covered by Medicaid,” Gilliam said. “The underserved community, uninsured.”

Kool Smiles at Richmond’s Southside Plaza gave emergency care and cleanings for kids 18 and under on Sunday, and helping many who don’t have the means to visit a dentist once a year.

Kool Smiles Dentist Dr. Naveen Chennupati said today’s services met a wide range of needs to get kids back on track for healthy smiles.

“We are treating cavities, doing fillings, stainless steel crowns and for the front teeth, we do small crowns and extractions,” Chennupati said.

Gilliam echoed Chennupati.

“If we’re not able to complete the work today, we’re arranging to get the patients back so that we can get things completed because we’ve had patients present that need more than what we can do in one visit, so we’re glad to be able to provide the service and identify these patients now,” Gilliam said.

Kool Smiles has been putting on their “Sharing Smiles Day” for a few years now. Dr. Chennupati said it’s a great way to give back.

“Those who don’t have Medicaid and those who don’t have insurance, these guys are in between, you know?” Chennupati said. “They’re compromising their oral health because of a money issue, so we are just trying to give something back.”

