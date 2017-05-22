Tractor-trailer carrying logs overturns on I-295 in Henrico County

HENRICO Co., Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer carrying logs overturned on I-295 south near Brook Road in Henrico County Monday morning.

The south right lane and right shoulder are currently closed. Traffic backups are approximately one-mile.

It is still unclear if any injuries were sustained.

