Richmond man charged with reckless driving after Monument Avenue crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A driver involved in a crash that sent four people to the hospital Sunday afternoon is facing criminal charges.

Richmond police say that at around 4 p.m. Sunday, 30-year-old John F. Hundley, Jr., who is now charged with reckless driving, drove his Saab sedan eastbound through the red light at Monument Avenue and struck a van heading north on Boulevard.

Police say a woman and three children were ejected from the van. They were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Monday night, pieces of a shattered headlight are all that remain at the corner of the intersection.

A man walking in the area on Monday says he’s surprised to hear of the crash — but thinks the frequency of the changing lights may have played a role.

“With the constant of the lights changing, I can imagine that it was going to happen eventually because you do short stops,” Samario Davenport said.

“People are not paying attention.”

Three parked cars were also hit as part of a chain reaction in the collision.

Richmond Police say nine accidents have taken place at this intersection since the beginning of 2015 — four of them this year alone.

Now a reminder for everyone to think about how actions can affect fellow travelers:

“I think we need to be more conscious of people when we’re driving down the road and take our safety into consideration,” Davenport said.

While 8News was out at this intersection for several hours Monday, our team witnessed at least a dozen drivers ride through this intersection after the light turned red.

Police are still looking into whether those in the van were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

