Positively Richmond: Henrico middle school class raises money for area animals

HENRICO Co., Va. (WRIC) — A group of middle school students helped raise money for area animals.

The eighth-grade gifted elective class from Moody Middle School has just been recognized as one of 15 national second-place winners for their service-learning project in the Lead2Feed Challenge, sponsored by theLead2Feed Student Leadership Program.

As a second-place winner, Lead2Feed will be donating $10,000 to the Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation of Richmond, the local nonprofit organization the class formed a partnership with. The class is taught by Lisa Chandler; as part of the prize, her classroom will also get a $5,000 technology package from Apple.

The Lead2Feed Challenge encourages middle and high school students to hone leadership skills by giving students the opportunity to lead, create and implement team projects designed to meet a need in their community involving a public nonprofit.

A complete list of winners can be found here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.