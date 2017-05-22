Police ID man found shot to death in south Richmond motel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond have identified the man who was found shot to death in a motel on the city’s southside on Monday.

The incident took place at the Motel 6 located at 100 Greshamwood Place near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway. When officers responded to reports of a person down, they found 28-year-old Desean R. Lucas, of the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Richmond Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide. No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

