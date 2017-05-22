Police arrest suspect linked to at least 5 indecent exposure incidents in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection with five recent indecent exposure incidents.

In recent weeks, police have linked a series of five indecent exposure incidents, which date back to August 2016, to a single offender. In each incident, a male suspect was seen touching himself inappropriately in a blue sedan.

Through investigation, police identified 22-year-old Hugo Rolando San Jose Diaz as the suspect. On Monday, May 15, He was arrested and charged with four counts of obscene sexual display and one count of indecent exposure.

San Jose Diaz was charged in relation to incidents that took place in commercial parking lots on Weir Road, West Hundred Road and Jefferson Davis Highway, as well as a residential parking lot in the 2300 block of Vicki Court and a large parking lot in the 800 block of Charter Colony Parkway.

San Jose Diaz, of the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road in Chesterfield, is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

Police believe there may be additional victims of San Jose Diaz. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of San Jose Diaz is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.

