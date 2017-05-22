Police: Alleged drunk driver crashed into 3 pedestrians in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — An alleged drunk driver was arrested after crashing into a group of people in Ashland on Sunday.

At roughly 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Arbor Road for a reported traffic accident involving pedestrians.

Police said three pedestrians were struck — one of them was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the two others were treated at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old James Legursky, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence and transported to Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.