National EMS Memorial Bike Ride to tour Richmond, honoring fallen EMT’s and paramedics

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National EMS Memorial Bike Ride (NEMSMBR) honors the emergency medical technicians and paramedics who lost their lives in their service.

This year, 49 individuals will be honored at the Virginia Public Safety Memorial on the grounds of the Virginia State Capitol.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. on May 23.

Cyclist participant and Route Coordinator, Tim Perkins, has been planning the route under guidance from the national organization. This year is the first time that the Southern Route will begin the morning after the National EMS Memorial Service in Arlington. This year is also the first time that 100 miles will be covered utilizing a bike trail; participants will complete their third day on the Virginia Capital Trail before returning to a ceremony where a final reading of the names of Honorees will take place.

“We are really excited to be bringing the Bike Ride to Richmond, which has a long and rich history of first-class Emergency Medical Services, and we recognize that Richmond Is quickly becoming one of the most bike-friendly and bike-safe cities in the United States,” Perkins said.

NEMSMBR ‘s East Coast Route began on May 13, in Boston, Massachusetts, and then proceeded into the Southern Route. Cyclists arrive to open the Weekend of Honor, a collaboration of NEMSMBR, the National EMS Memorial Services, and the National EMS Memorial Foundation. Since 2001, NEMSMBR has implemented long distance cycling events that recognize the lives of EMS providers that died in the line of duty, as well as providers who have given significantly to EMS and have died of other causes.

The three organizations also share a plan with efforts to establish a permanent National EMS Memorial in the greater Washington, D.C. area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.