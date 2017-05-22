Macy Causey makes history with first late model win at South Boston Speedway

SOUTH BOSTON (WAVY) – Yorktown’s Macy Causey, a third-generation driver, has been considered a racing prodigy since first stepping into a car at eight years old. On Saturday night, at 16 years old, Causey earned her first career late-model victory, becoming the first female to find victory lane at historic South Boston Speedway.

Causey, the youngest member of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program, is the granddaughter of Diane Teel, the first woman to win a NASCAR sanctioned race and the first woman from Virginia recognized in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Causey on Sunday afternoon. “You have national champions who have won there, but you don’t have a female that has won there, not only in my division, but not even at the track. It’s a great feeling.”

Causey, the youngest to ever drive for Rev Racing, said it was hard to even formulate an answer when asked what it meant to make history at the track. Not to mention, she didn’t expect her first late model win would come so soon in her young career. “I just held my own, and (the opportunity) came,” said Causey, who took the lead on a restart with four laps left and held on in a green-white-checkered finish.

“It was an exciting moment. Everybody was crying, I was crying, my parents were crying and it was just something I’m not ever going to forget.”