HGTV to re-air premiere episode of Richmond Rehabbers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Due to viewers requesting to see more episodes, HGTV has decided to show an encore of the premiere episode of Richmond Rehabbers at the end of the month.

The show features Josh and Breese Romano, owners of Cobblestone Development Company, renovating and restoring homes in the River City.

The home improvement TV show’s pilot aired back on May 7.

“The response to the premiere of Richmond Rehabbers was beyond anything Josh and Breese Romano could have asked for,” a spokesperson for Cobblestone said.

Their show is far different than most remodeling shows; they help their client find an old home with loads of potential and the owner will purchase it before any construction begins.

The encore is set to air on May 31 at 1 p.m.

Viewers can also give their feedback directly to HGTV by visiting here.

