Help 8News and Puritan Cleaners raise 100k meals for FeedMore

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is proud to team up with Puritan Cleaners, once again, for the 100,000 Meals Campaign. It is so easy to make a difference in our community by either donating a few cans of tuna fish, peanut butter, soups or other canned goods or by making a monetary donation.

You can visit any Puritan Cleaners location from now through Saturday, June 10 to drop off food or funds.

At all Puritan Cleaners locations, you will see a basket of food; a subtle reminder of those most needed items. You will also see a collection jar where you can drop in a few dollars.

Did you know that $5 can provide 15 nourishing meals? That is because of the buying power of FeedMore. They can purchase more items as to fit the needs of our friends and community.

All of the food and funds that are raised will go directly to FeedMore.

FeedMore is Central Virginia’s core hunger-relief organization comprised of programs like the Central Virginia Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, the Mobile Pantry and Kids Cafe.

Spanning nearly one-third of the state, across 34 counties and cities, FeedMore serves more than 200,000 individuals in the region’s most vulnerable populations – children, families, and seniors. Working together to efficiently and effectively fight hunger, FeedMore’s multi-tiered approach and comprehensive programs are dedicated to nourishing the community while empowering lives.

During the 100,000 Meals Campaign, we will have several events happening to help spread the word, bring awareness and raise food and funds.

Wednesday, May 24

8News will be live at the Diamond for a food and fund drive. We invite you to come on out for lunch to the Bistro at the Bullpen. Your donation to the 100K Meals Food Drive will get you a free lunch from the Richmond Flying Squirrels and tickets to that night’s game.

Friday, May 26

It is our annual Top of the Class event at Kings Dominion and this year, there is an added twist thanks to our friends and Kings Dominion. When you come to the park on that day, if you bring several cans of food or make a $5 donation, we will give you a voucher for $20 off general admission to Kings Dominion good for any visit up to 6 people. If you are a season pass holder, you will get a QuickQue pass for each member of their party to use on any 1 ride at the park to enter through the Fast lane entrance.

Wednesday, May 31

We will be broadcasting live for 8News at 9 a.m. and 8News at Noon at Parham Road location, 1102 Parham Road, asking you to drop off food or fund

Thursday, June 1

We will be broadcasting live for Good Morning Richmond at the Midlothian Store, 11665 Midlothian Turnpike. You can swing by on your way to work, make a quick drop off of food or funds and we will give you a Sugar Shack donut to take on your way.

Wednesday, June 7

We will be broadcasting live for Good Morning Richmond at the Staples Mills location, 1807 Staples Mill Road. This is a chance for you Northside residents to come help out

Thursday, June 8

We will be broadcasting live in the Fan for 8News at 9 a.m. and 8News at Noon. We will be at the Robinson St. location, 200 N. Robinson Street.

If you can’t make it to any of these events or to any Puritan Cleaners for the 100,000 Meals Campaign, you can donate online through our secure and verified website through Feed More by clicking here.

