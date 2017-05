GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County officials held a ribbon-cutting Sunday for the Courthouse Green renovation project.

Crews have been renovating the area, adding a new welcome center, walking path and signs showcasing the history of the courthouse.

It is now open to the public.

