Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A developer from Miami has requested water and sewer service for his planned development in Nottoway County.

According to the Courier-Record, the development would be on Route 40 east of Blackstone and would include 500 planned hotel rooms, five fast food establishments, and retail space.

Developer Orlando Gomez is working on the project.

