Death investigation underway after person found shot and killed in south Richmond motel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation in underway in south Richmond Monday afternoon.

Police sources confirm to 8News that a person was found shot and killed in a room at the Motel 6 located at 100 Greshamwood Place.

The motel is near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway.

Crews are currently on the scene and no other information on the investigation has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

