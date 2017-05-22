Chesterfield woman shares her road to recovery after horrific crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield mother is counting her blessings after a horrific car crash nearly killed her.

“You don’t realize how your life can change in a second,” said survivor Annette Alexander.

Alexander told 8News she’s looking forward to the day she can go back to work.

Right now, she’s just taking it one day at a time, trying to heal from numerous surgeries.

“Learning just to even walk and balance, it has been an adjustment,” Alexander said.

She has been re-learning how to do everyday things since her life changed forever in an accident she doesn’t even remember.

“I know that January 30th was when the accident happened and I woke up February the 4th,” Alexander said.

Alexander was on her way to work at Midlothian Dental Center, waiting at a stop light on Courthouse Road, when a car hit a patch of black ice and smashed into her driver side.

She suffered broken ribs, a bruised lung, a bleeding spleen, as well as nerve damage and broken bones all along her left side.

“Looking for the silver lining of you are going to get better, the injuries could have been worse,” Alexander said.

She said since the accident her life has been nothing but physical therapy and doctor visits.

“It takes a lot of time either doing the knee exercises or the arm,” Alexander said. “I couldn’t raise my shoulder over my head so I had to learn to do my shoulder over my head because of the clavicle.”

For her, the key is to stay positive.

“Looking towards the future and not getting discouraged about your therapy or anything to that effect,” Alexander said.

It’s the support and love from her family and coworkers that has kept her motivated to get to the day when she can be the one helping them.

On Monday, Alexander will be going in for her seventh surgery since the accident.

She will return to work part time on May 30th.

