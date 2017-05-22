Artist starts movement to put down your cell phone

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WRIC) — As more and more people are being treated for what’s being called “digital addiction,” Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based artist is starting a movement to get you to put down your smartphone and pay attention to the people around you.

Jordan York has released a music video titled “Put Down The Phone.”

The video shows people in everyday situations with others but instead of interacting with each other, their heads are down and their eyes are gazing at a screen.

In a release, Jordan York Music says the song and video, “display the how disconnected we can be in a connected world.”

Jordan York has won Pittsburgh’s Best Pop Artist for two consecutive years and has worked with various notable music artists.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.