2 students hospitalized after school bus crash in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two students suffered minor injuries following a school bus accident in Caroline County Monday afternoon.

The single-vehicle accident occurred at Land’Or Drive and Ackerman Lane. An official with Caroline County Public Schools told 8News that five students were on the bus and that two of them were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The three other students and driver were not injured.

An official with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred after the bus swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle. The bus then ran off the road and struck a street sign.

