Woman arrested in bomb scare says object was an alarm clock

SHORT PUMP, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman accused of having a fake explosive device that set off a bomb scare at the Short Pump Whole Foods says the object was a novelty alarm clock she bought at a garage sale.

Daphne Page was arrested Friday after someone spotted the device in the back seat of her car in grocery store’s parking lot.

Police received reports of the suspicious device shortly after 5 p.m. Friday. Authorities used a robot to remove the object from the vehicle.

Page was charged with the manufacture, possession or use of explosives. The statute that includes the manufacture and possession of hoax devices.

Fire officials, a bomb squad unit and HAZMAT team all participated in the investigation.

