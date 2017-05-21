Tractor trailer truck driver med-flighted after vehicle overturns

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of an overturned tractor trailer was medically evacuated by helicopter Sunday afternoon due to injuries suffered in an accident.

The accident happened on I-295 northbound near the East Washington Street exit in Hopewell.

State Police said the vehicle overturned around 2:50 p.m. into the median, closing off traffic in the left-hand lane in both directions.

Police said the truck was carrying food products.

As of 4 p.m., there was a 2-mile-backup on the highway.

The driver’s condition is currently unknown, as is the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.