Richmonders make great strides against cystic fibrosis at 5k fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many in the Richmond area made strides Saturday against cystic fibrosis as part of the annual Great Strides against Cystic Fibrosis 5k fundraiser.

Cystic fibrosis is a rare, genetic, life-shortening disease that makes it hard to breathe.

So far they have raised $138,000 of their $220,000 goal.

In the past, the future looked bleak for kids with cystic fibrosis, but now, thanks to organizations like the CF Foundation, that’s no longer the case.

“Those little ones today, because of the medicines and the advancements in medical care that have come through the foundation, they’re going to live to be old and gray,” Beth Saladino, a team leader for the organization said. “They’ll live to have bad bosses and mortgages and kids of their own, which, you know, for my daughter, wasn’t necessarily a dream … So, to see it in my lifetime is just amazing!”

The cystic fibrosis foundation leads the way in research and drug development, promoting high-quality, individualized care for people living with cystic fibrosis.

