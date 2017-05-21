Mom’s 911 call frees daughter from Austin prostitution ring

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two teenage girls in Texas were freed from a prostitution ring after one of the girls called her mom to say she was being held against her will Tuesday.

Police officers in Austin, Texas were dispatched to a McDonald’s after the mother called 911. Officers found the girl and a woman named Kiera Hall a few blocks away. According to the affidavit for Hall’s arrest, the 17-year-old victim began crying when officers started speaking with her. She tearfully told officers that Hall and another woman were encouraging the victim and a 16-year-old girl to prostitute themselves to help pay for a hotel room.

The 17-year-old victim told officers she was trying to escape the arrangement but was also trying to help the 16-year-old escape as well. The older teen told officers she was afraid Hall was going to hurt the younger girl because the girl turned down more than $1,400 worth of “commercial sex.”

The 16-year-old victim told officers Hall and the other woman, who is not being identified because formal charges have not been filed against her, twice coordinated sexual encounters to the tune of several hundred dollars each, but the victim refused to go along with the plan.

Hall, 18, was arrested and charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.

