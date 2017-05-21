Man & Woman of the Year Awards raise nearly $600K for LLS

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The winners of the coveted Man and Woman of the Year awards were announced at a ceremony in Richmond Saturday night.

Jonathan Blank and Lauren Blanchard came away with the titles after raising thousands of dollars apiece for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

8News’ own Kerri O’Brien was also competing for the honor. Though she may not have won, she worked hard to raise over $40,000 for the organization.

Altogether, the campaign raised $598,000 to go towards research and finding a cure.

