Man stabbed, suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond’s south side

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital Sunday night with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Richmond’s south side.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Jeff Davis Highway.

Police said the man was stabbed in the stomach.

